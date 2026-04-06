Left Menu

Tripura's Democratic Dilemma: Sarkar's Critique of BJP's Fulfilment Failures

Veteran CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar criticized the ruling BJP in Tripura for failing to fulfil their election promises, alleging weakening of democratic rights and an 'anarchy-like situation'. Sarkar urged voters to support the Left Front in the Dharmanagar bypoll, citing unmet pledges like job creation and pay commission implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:58 IST
Tripura's Democratic Dilemma: Sarkar's Critique of BJP's Fulfilment Failures
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has launched a scathing critique against the ruling BJP in Tripura, accusing it of failing to honour its extensive election promises. Speaking at a rally for the Dharmanagar bypoll, Sarkar alleged that democratic rights have significantly eroded under the BJP's governance, leaving voters unable to exercise their franchise freely.

Highlighting the undelivered promises from the BJP's vision document for the 2018 assembly elections, Sarkar emphasized that key commitments, such as implementing the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations, remain unfulfilled. He noted that while the BJP vowed to create 50,000 government jobs, the number of state employees has instead decreased.

Sarkar painted a grim picture of Tripura's current climate, alleging worsening law and order manifesting as an 'anarchy-like situation'. With polling for the Dharmanagar bypoll set for April 9, Sarkar urged constituents to support the Left Front candidate in a bid to restore order and integrity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

 India
2
Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

 India
3
Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026