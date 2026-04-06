Tripura's Democratic Dilemma: Sarkar's Critique of BJP's Fulfilment Failures

Veteran CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has launched a scathing critique against the ruling BJP in Tripura, accusing it of failing to honour its extensive election promises. Speaking at a rally for the Dharmanagar bypoll, Sarkar alleged that democratic rights have significantly eroded under the BJP's governance, leaving voters unable to exercise their franchise freely.

Highlighting the undelivered promises from the BJP's vision document for the 2018 assembly elections, Sarkar emphasized that key commitments, such as implementing the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations, remain unfulfilled. He noted that while the BJP vowed to create 50,000 government jobs, the number of state employees has instead decreased.

Sarkar painted a grim picture of Tripura's current climate, alleging worsening law and order manifesting as an 'anarchy-like situation'. With polling for the Dharmanagar bypoll set for April 9, Sarkar urged constituents to support the Left Front candidate in a bid to restore order and integrity in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)