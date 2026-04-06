Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi's Handling of West Asia Crisis

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect Indians amid the West Asia crisis. She accused the government of lacking a concrete safety plan and compromising India's economic interests. With a focus on electoral impact and foreign policy, she urged citizens to demand accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:23 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi's Handling of West Asia Crisis
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address during the election campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the ongoing West Asia crisis. She accused him of failing to ensure the safety of Indians and compromising the nation's interests on the global stage.

Vadra alleged that both the central and state governments have been ineffective in their responses, highlighting the absence of a concrete safety plan for Indians in conflict zones. She criticized Modi's foreign policy as too reliant on the US and Israel, suggesting it endangers India's autonomy.

The Congress leader also condemned the government's economic policies, claiming they favor American interests over domestic welfare. She called upon citizens to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders, urging a national awakening to counter what she described as cowardice and corruption in leadership.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

 India
2
Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

 India
3
Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

Supreme Court Clears Path for Bannon's Dismissal

 Global
4
Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

Himachal Pradesh Takes Off: Boosting Tourism with New Air Routes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026