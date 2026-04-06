Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi's Handling of West Asia Crisis
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect Indians amid the West Asia crisis. She accused the government of lacking a concrete safety plan and compromising India's economic interests. With a focus on electoral impact and foreign policy, she urged citizens to demand accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address during the election campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the ongoing West Asia crisis. She accused him of failing to ensure the safety of Indians and compromising the nation's interests on the global stage.
Vadra alleged that both the central and state governments have been ineffective in their responses, highlighting the absence of a concrete safety plan for Indians in conflict zones. She criticized Modi's foreign policy as too reliant on the US and Israel, suggesting it endangers India's autonomy.
The Congress leader also condemned the government's economic policies, claiming they favor American interests over domestic welfare. She called upon citizens to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders, urging a national awakening to counter what she described as cowardice and corruption in leadership.
ALSO READ
TMC's Banerjee Challenges BJP on Voter Rights and Economic Policies
Karnataka's Political Landscape: Leadership, Elections, and Economic Policies
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies; Defends Welfare Schemes
Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies
Strengthening Ties: Trump Prioritizes US-India Relations