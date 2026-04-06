Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi's Handling of West Asia Crisis

In a fervent address during the election campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the ongoing West Asia crisis. She accused him of failing to ensure the safety of Indians and compromising the nation's interests on the global stage.

Vadra alleged that both the central and state governments have been ineffective in their responses, highlighting the absence of a concrete safety plan for Indians in conflict zones. She criticized Modi's foreign policy as too reliant on the US and Israel, suggesting it endangers India's autonomy.

The Congress leader also condemned the government's economic policies, claiming they favor American interests over domestic welfare. She called upon citizens to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders, urging a national awakening to counter what she described as cowardice and corruption in leadership.