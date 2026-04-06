Celebrating Resilience: BJP's 47 Years of Ideological Journey

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 47th foundation day with fervor at its Uttar Pradesh state headquarters. BJP UP President Pankaj Chaudhary, alongside key party figures, highlighted the journey of struggle and dedication that brought the party to its current stature.

Chaudhary, who is also the Union Minister of State for Finance, spoke about the collective efforts and patriotism of millions that underlie the party's achievements. He noted that the BJP's rise from a post-Emergency era was driven by resilience and nationalistic spirit.

The celebrations underscored the party's commitment to its principles, with accolades for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The party aims to maintain its course of governance characterized by inclusivity and developmental strides, as witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)