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Celebrating Resilience: BJP's 47 Years of Ideological Journey

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 47th foundation day in Uttar Pradesh with a focus on its long journey of dedication and struggle. Party leaders emphasized collective efforts behind its success and credited Prime Minister Modi for leadership. Nationalism and service remain at the core of BJP's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:41 IST
Celebrating Resilience: BJP's 47 Years of Ideological Journey
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 47th foundation day with fervor at its Uttar Pradesh state headquarters. BJP UP President Pankaj Chaudhary, alongside key party figures, highlighted the journey of struggle and dedication that brought the party to its current stature.

Chaudhary, who is also the Union Minister of State for Finance, spoke about the collective efforts and patriotism of millions that underlie the party's achievements. He noted that the BJP's rise from a post-Emergency era was driven by resilience and nationalistic spirit.

The celebrations underscored the party's commitment to its principles, with accolades for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The party aims to maintain its course of governance characterized by inclusivity and developmental strides, as witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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