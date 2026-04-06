BJP Foundation Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Nationalism and Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and several party leaders, commemorated the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day by hoisting the BJP flag at the state office, 'Sri Kamalam' in Koba, Gandhinagar. Celebrating the party's legacy, Patel highlighted nationalism, public service, and governance as core attributes synonymous with BJP.

In a public message on X, Patel extended congratulations to BJP workers, describing the party as more than a political entity but an ideology rooted in 'Nation First' and dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged. He commended the ideological groundwork laid by party founders Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya that now supports a vast political network.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel asserted that significant developmental milestones are being achieved, with citizens' trust fueling national progress. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047, highlighting the party's historical path from its Jana Sangh roots to becoming a dominant force on the global stage.