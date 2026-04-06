BJP Foundation Day: Celebrating a Legacy of Nationalism and Development
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, alongside BJP leaders, marked the BJP's foundation day by hoisting the party flag. Emphasizing nationalism and public service, Patel highlighted the party's ideological journey and commitment to India's growth. The BJP, emerging as a formidable political force, roots its progress in solid leadership and historical legacy.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and several party leaders, commemorated the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day by hoisting the BJP flag at the state office, 'Sri Kamalam' in Koba, Gandhinagar. Celebrating the party's legacy, Patel highlighted nationalism, public service, and governance as core attributes synonymous with BJP.
In a public message on X, Patel extended congratulations to BJP workers, describing the party as more than a political entity but an ideology rooted in 'Nation First' and dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged. He commended the ideological groundwork laid by party founders Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya that now supports a vast political network.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel asserted that significant developmental milestones are being achieved, with citizens' trust fueling national progress. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047, highlighting the party's historical path from its Jana Sangh roots to becoming a dominant force on the global stage.
ALSO READ
BJP's Ideological Journey: A Testament to 'Nation First'
Narendra Modi's Kerala Roadshow: A Spectacle of Political Enthusiasm
India-US trade deal loss for New Delhi; Trump controls Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Assam's Bokajan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi using his diplomatic skills to protect Indian interests: Defence Minister Rajnath in Kerala.
Kerala has made up its mind, there is a wave for BJP and NDA in the state: PM Narendra Modi to booth workers.