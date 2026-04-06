Trump's Tensions: Airman’s Rescue Spotlight

President Trump issued a stern warning to a journalist who first reported on a US officer shot down in Iran, threatening jail time if sources weren't revealed. Trump criticized the leak for compromising the officer's safety and the rescue operation.

Describing the operation, Trump highlighted the massive scale involving 155 aircraft, including bombers and rescue planes, to find and secure the airman. The mission, described by Trump, also employed tactics to mislead Iranian forces actively searching for the crew member.

The officer, injured and deep in hostile territory, followed training protocols to distance himself from the crash site and contact US forces. The rescue effort faced heavy enemy fire, with significant resources deployed to ensure the airman's safety, underscoring its risky nature.