Trump's Tensions: Airman’s Rescue Spotlight
President Trump threatened to jail a journalist for not revealing sources about a US officer's rescue mission in Iran. He criticized the leak for endangering lives, detailing the extensive efforts involving 155 aircraft deployed to ensure the officer's safe return amidst Iranian scrutiny.
- Country:
- United States
President Trump issued a stern warning to a journalist who first reported on a US officer shot down in Iran, threatening jail time if sources weren't revealed. Trump criticized the leak for compromising the officer's safety and the rescue operation.
Describing the operation, Trump highlighted the massive scale involving 155 aircraft, including bombers and rescue planes, to find and secure the airman. The mission, described by Trump, also employed tactics to mislead Iranian forces actively searching for the crew member.
The officer, injured and deep in hostile territory, followed training protocols to distance himself from the crash site and contact US forces. The rescue effort faced heavy enemy fire, with significant resources deployed to ensure the airman's safety, underscoring its risky nature.
ALSO READ
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions
US Intensifies Air Campaign Over Iran Amid Tensions
Trump's Open Hand: U.S. Seeks Deal with Iran
Trump says he's 'not at all' concerned about war crimes as he threatens destruction of Iran's bridges, power plants, reports AP.
Trump promises strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 pm Eastern time Tuesday, reports AP.