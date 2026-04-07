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Kerala Assembly Polls: The Allegations, Alliances, and Campaign Climax

As campaigning ends for the Kerala Assembly polls, major political alliances, including CPI(M), Congress, and BJP, make final efforts to sway voters. The election commission mandates a 48-hour silence period. Allegations of corruption and political deals dominate the scene. The polls, featuring 890 candidates, will take place on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:19 IST
Kerala Assembly Polls: The Allegations, Alliances, and Campaign Climax
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Campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, concluded on Tuesday evening as party alliances led by the ruling CPI(M), Congress, and BJP made their final moves to win over the 2.71 crore voters in the state.

The Election Commission has imposed stringent restrictions for the 48-hour silence period starting at 6 pm, aiming to ensure free and fair voting. Dr. Rathan U Kelkar, the state's Chief Electoral Officer, highlighted the importance of this measure to prevent voter intimidation or influence.

Allegations of corruption and political deals have clouded the lead-up to the polls, with disputes over relief funds and accusations of behind-the-scenes alliances shaping the campaign narrative. The single-phase election will see 890 candidates competing for 140 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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