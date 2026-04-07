Ramesh Chennithala Predicts UDF Upset in Keralam Elections
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is optimistic about the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) winning the Keralam Assembly elections, citing a palpable shift in public sentiment against the ruling party. Chennithala asserted confidence in a favorable outcome for his constituency, Haripad, amid heightened political momentum.
- Country:
- India
In a bold declaration ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala voiced unwavering faith in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) achieving a significant victory. The Haripad constituency candidate confidently stated that a "change of guard is inevitable" following ten years under the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
Chennithala highlighted a dramatic shift in public sentiment, expressing that voters have become disillusioned with the current government. He attributed this to increasing support for the Congress, bolstered by visits from prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which have invigorated the party's base.
Specifically addressing Haripad, where he seeks re-election amidst a tight race, Chennithala demonstrated assurance in securing victory, citing the local electorate's familiarity with and support for his leadership. He dismissed the impact of high-profile BJP campaigns, underscoring the distinct political climate of Haripad, confident in his impending electoral success.
ALSO READ
Venugopal Raises 10 Key Allegations Against Kerala's LDF Government Ahead of Election
Venugopal Attacks LDF Over Farmer's Suicide and FCRA Bill Controversy
Cong MP Rahul Gandhi terms LDF's 'Who Else' campaign insult to people of Kerala.
In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising ideology, accountability to remain in power.
Rahul Gandhi Targets Kerala CM, Alleging LDF-BJP Collusion Ahead of State Polls