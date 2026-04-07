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Ramesh Chennithala Predicts UDF Upset in Keralam Elections

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is optimistic about the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) winning the Keralam Assembly elections, citing a palpable shift in public sentiment against the ruling party. Chennithala asserted confidence in a favorable outcome for his constituency, Haripad, amid heightened political momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:45 IST
Ramesh Chennithala Predicts UDF Upset in Keralam Elections
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala voiced unwavering faith in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) achieving a significant victory. The Haripad constituency candidate confidently stated that a "change of guard is inevitable" following ten years under the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Chennithala highlighted a dramatic shift in public sentiment, expressing that voters have become disillusioned with the current government. He attributed this to increasing support for the Congress, bolstered by visits from prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which have invigorated the party's base.

Specifically addressing Haripad, where he seeks re-election amidst a tight race, Chennithala demonstrated assurance in securing victory, citing the local electorate's familiarity with and support for his leadership. He dismissed the impact of high-profile BJP campaigns, underscoring the distinct political climate of Haripad, confident in his impending electoral success.

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