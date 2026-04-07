Political Crossfire: Reddy Challenges Vijayan to Fact-Based Debate Ahead of Keralam Elections

In a heated political exchange, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a direct, fact-based debate. This comes as tensions rise ahead of the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, with Reddy criticizing Vijayan for misquoting data and following the campaign style of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Voicing strong objections, Reddy questioned Vijayan's role models, remarking, "Pinarayi Vijayan is emulating Narendra Modi, and this isn't acceptable to the people of Keralam." Reddy accused Vijayan of deflecting attention from local issues by erroneously comparing Telangana to Keralam, and manipulating data from the NITI Aayog SDG Index.

Highlighting Telangana's progress since its statehood in 2014, Reddy boasted improvements in the state's literacy rate and healthcare services, contrasting them with Keralam's achievements. He also criticized Vijayan's reluctance to criticize Modi, attributing it to legal entanglements. Reddy concluded by extending a debate invitation to Vijayan in an effort to clarify facts and bring focus back to Keralam's governance issues.