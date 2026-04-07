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To Lam's Ascent: Consolidating Power and Positioning Vietnam for Growth

Vietnam's To Lam is elected president, merging party and state leadership, a shift from the country's shared leadership tradition. Lam, a former security chief, eyes economic reforms and infrastructure projects to boost growth and stability. His presidency poses opportunities and risks amid global economic challenges and foreign policy pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:25 IST
To Lam's Ascent: Consolidating Power and Positioning Vietnam for Growth
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam has elected Communist Party General Secretary To Lam as president in a move that breaks from the country's tradition of shared leadership roles. This consolidation of power echoes models in China and Laos, and allows Lam significant political latitude. His presidency aims to foster growth and stability but also faces potential risks associated with such concentrated power.

The 69-year-old Lam has prioritized peace and sustainable development, aspiring to enhance livelihoods across Vietnam. His leadership comes with a larger mandate to implement reforms, positioning Vietnam's economy for a transition away from a state-run model to market-oriented growth, focusing on major infrastructure developments and an increase in private sector performance.

However, challenges abound. Vietnam's economy, though growing, faces pressures from international dynamics, including a trade surplus with the U.S. and economic shocks due to global events. Lam must maintain Vietnam's strategic diplomatic balance while navigating complex political and economic reforms domestically.

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