Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister
Paraguay's President Santiago Pena has appointed Oscar Lovera as the nation's economy and finance minister, following Carlos Fernandez's resignation. This leadership change aims to strengthen economic growth and state efficiency. Under Fernandez, the economy grew robustly, yet critics say these benefits didn't reach ordinary citizens due to institutional weaknesses.
In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena appointed Oscar Lovera as the new economy and finance minister. This move, announced Wednesday, follows the resignation of Carlos Fernandez at the president's request.
Lovera, formerly the head of the vice ministry of financial administration, is set to steer the South American country through a 'new stage' focused on boosting economic growth and enhancing state efficiency, according to a government statement.
Under Fernandez, Paraguay witnessed stable economic growth and controlled inflation, achieving investment-grade ratings from major agencies like Moody's and S&P Global. Nevertheless, criticisms persist that these macroeconomic achievements have not translated into improved conditions for the average citizen, due to ongoing institutional challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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