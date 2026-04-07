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Venugopal Attacks LDF Over Farmer's Suicide and FCRA Bill Controversy

Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the LDF government in Kerala over a farmer's suicide and condemned the FCRA Amendment Bill, accusing the central government of deceptive intentions. He expressed confidence in UDF's return to power and challenged PM Modi's remarks about Congress spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:39 IST
Venugopal Attacks LDF Over Farmer's Suicide and FCRA Bill Controversy
Congress MP and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Congress MP and General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the ruling party of failing farmers, following a tragic suicide at a Communist Party of India office in Vaikom. He demanded a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reflecting an escalating political tension ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Venugopal confidently predicted the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power, stating, "Keralam is ready for a UDF government." He criticized the LDF's handling of the agriculture sector, suggesting their governance has led to dire consequences for farmers, marking a pivotal moment in the UDF's campaign narrative.

Venugopal also took aim at the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, labeling it as introduced with ulterior motives during a politically charged time. His remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations against the Opposition for spreading falsehoods about the FCRA Bill and other contentious issues. The Congress leader's retort signifies a deepening confrontation between national and state-level political actors amid legislative reforms and election fever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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