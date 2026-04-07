Venugopal Attacks LDF Over Farmer's Suicide and FCRA Bill Controversy

In a scathing attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Congress MP and General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the ruling party of failing farmers, following a tragic suicide at a Communist Party of India office in Vaikom. He demanded a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reflecting an escalating political tension ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Venugopal confidently predicted the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power, stating, "Keralam is ready for a UDF government." He criticized the LDF's handling of the agriculture sector, suggesting their governance has led to dire consequences for farmers, marking a pivotal moment in the UDF's campaign narrative.

Venugopal also took aim at the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, labeling it as introduced with ulterior motives during a politically charged time. His remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations against the Opposition for spreading falsehoods about the FCRA Bill and other contentious issues. The Congress leader's retort signifies a deepening confrontation between national and state-level political actors amid legislative reforms and election fever.

(With inputs from agencies.)