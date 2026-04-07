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Tamil Nadu's Metro Controversy: Stalin and Fadnavis Lock Horns

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticized Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for linking Madurai Metro's development to BJP MLA election. Fadnavis hinted at Metro progress only with BJP's victory, prompting Stalin to highlight DMK's achievements despite federal neglect and counter Fadnavis's law-and-order criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:47 IST
Tamil Nadu's Metro Controversy: Stalin and Fadnavis Lock Horns
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin openly criticized his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, on a contentious election-linked promise involving the Madurai Metro project. Fadnavis stirred controversy by suggesting that the metro project would only progress if BJP candidate Rama Sreenivasan secured victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Stalin took to X to express his dismay, questioning whether it was appropriate for the Maharashtra CM to hint at such conditional infrastructural developments. He reminded Fadnavis of his constitutional obligations and contrasted the Tamil Nadu government's progress under DMK rule against what he termed as the federal government's funding neglect.

Further escalating the debate, Fadnavis raised law-and-order issues in Tamil Nadu, alleging increased crime under DMK's governance. As political temperatures rise ahead of the single-phase election scheduled for April 23, the exchange between the leaders highlights the growing tensions between state and federal political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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