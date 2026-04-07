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Rajnath Singh's Fiery Critique: Accusations of Misrule and Appeasement in West Bengal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of appeasement politics and fostering infiltration. Singh highlighted societal divisions and alleged governance failures, predicting political consequences for the TMC. He contrasted this with the BJP's vision for industrial growth in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barrackpore | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:43 IST
Rajnath Singh's Fiery Critique: Accusations of Misrule and Appeasement in West Bengal
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vehemently criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government during a public address in Barrackpore, accusing it of engaging in appeasement politics. Singh claimed that Banerjee's administration encouraged illegal infiltration as a vote-bank strategy, propelling the state into 'misrule and corruption'.

He argued that the current Trinamool Congress regime had divided society based on caste, religion, and sect, advocating for politics founded on justice, humanity, and equality. According to Singh, the state's governance lagged behind others, marred by recurring incidents of looting, kidnapping, and murder.

The former Union Home Minister criticized TMC for not facilitating border fencing by the BSF and alleged disrespect towards constitutional protocols during the President's state visit. Singh resurfaced Banerjee's defeat in the 2021 Nandigram polls as a societal warning and outlined BJP's intentions for economic growth and investment in Bengal.

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