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Kerala's Political Pulse: Vijayan Confident as LDF Seeks Stronger Mandate

As Kerala’s elections approach, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan exudes confidence in the CPI(M)-led LDF's public support, dismissing Congress and BJP criticisms. He predicts LDF electoral gains and refutes allegations of CPI(M)-BJP collaboration, while addressing issues like the Sabarimala temple and state-wide protests against the BJP-led central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:18 IST
Kerala's Political Pulse: Vijayan Confident as LDF Seeks Stronger Mandate
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is gearing up for its elections on April 9, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing robust optimism about the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) prospects. Speaking before local press in Kannur, Vijayan claimed that despite a decade in power, the LDF retains a significant reservoir of public support.

Vijayan attended to criticisms from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who insinuated a covert alliance between CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala. Vijayan dismissed these as unfounded, contending that the Congress's approach, particularly their stance against figures like Arvind Kejriwal, inadvertently aided the BJP's narrative.

In addressing contentious topics such as the Sabarimala temple issue, Vijayan advocates for a careful, consultative approach rather than hastily drawn conclusions. He remains assured of the LDF's capability to win more seats than in the preceding elections, countering Congress and BJP objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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