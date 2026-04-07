Kerala's Political Pulse: Vijayan Confident as LDF Seeks Stronger Mandate

Kerala is gearing up for its elections on April 9, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing robust optimism about the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) prospects. Speaking before local press in Kannur, Vijayan claimed that despite a decade in power, the LDF retains a significant reservoir of public support.

Vijayan attended to criticisms from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who insinuated a covert alliance between CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala. Vijayan dismissed these as unfounded, contending that the Congress's approach, particularly their stance against figures like Arvind Kejriwal, inadvertently aided the BJP's narrative.

In addressing contentious topics such as the Sabarimala temple issue, Vijayan advocates for a careful, consultative approach rather than hastily drawn conclusions. He remains assured of the LDF's capability to win more seats than in the preceding elections, countering Congress and BJP objections.

(With inputs from agencies.)