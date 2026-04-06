Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun is scheduled to travel to China on what is being described as a peace mission. Cheng, who chairs the Kuomintang (KMT), plans to engage in diplomatic exchanges amid increasing Chinese military activity around Taiwan.

The political backdrop in Taiwan is tense, as parliamentarians hold up a substantial $40 billion defense spending plan due to opposition domination. The KMT and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been at odds, publicly debating military preparedness versus peace-led initiatives.

This visit occurs a month before a significant summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi. While trade issues are likely on the agenda, Taiwan's delicate sovereignty and defense strategies remain contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)