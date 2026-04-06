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Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun embarks on a visit to China, potentially meeting President Xi Jinping. Her trip aims to promote peace amid rising Chinese military pressure. The move comes as Taiwan's parliament, dominated by opposition parties, halts a $40 billion defense spending plan, raising concerns about Taiwan's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 08:46 IST
Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence
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Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun is scheduled to travel to China on what is being described as a peace mission. Cheng, who chairs the Kuomintang (KMT), plans to engage in diplomatic exchanges amid increasing Chinese military activity around Taiwan.

The political backdrop in Taiwan is tense, as parliamentarians hold up a substantial $40 billion defense spending plan due to opposition domination. The KMT and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been at odds, publicly debating military preparedness versus peace-led initiatives.

This visit occurs a month before a significant summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi. While trade issues are likely on the agenda, Taiwan's delicate sovereignty and defense strategies remain contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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