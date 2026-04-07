Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges discriminatory deletions of Matua and minority community names from voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision process. She accuses the Centre of targeting specific communities. Banerjee assures legal support for affected individuals and emphasizes the upcoming elections as a fight for democratic rights.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns over the recent deletions of names from the voter rolls, particularly affecting the Matua and minority communities. Addressing a rally in Chakdaha, Nadia district, she alleged discrimination in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
The Election Commission's latest data shows nearly 91 lakh voters being removed from the rolls following the SIR revisions. Banerjee accused the central government of deliberately targeting specific communities, questioning the reasoning behind these exclusions.
She urged those affected to seek redress through the tribunal, promising legal backing from the Trinamool Congress. The chief minister framed the forthcoming assembly elections as a pivotal moment to safeguard identity and democracy in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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