Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns over the recent deletions of names from the voter rolls, particularly affecting the Matua and minority communities. Addressing a rally in Chakdaha, Nadia district, she alleged discrimination in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The Election Commission's latest data shows nearly 91 lakh voters being removed from the rolls following the SIR revisions. Banerjee accused the central government of deliberately targeting specific communities, questioning the reasoning behind these exclusions.

She urged those affected to seek redress through the tribunal, promising legal backing from the Trinamool Congress. The chief minister framed the forthcoming assembly elections as a pivotal moment to safeguard identity and democracy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)