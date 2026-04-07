Bridging the Gap Between Awareness and Action in Indian Health Habits
A recent survey by wellness platform Habuild highlights a significant gap between awareness and action in health habits among Indians. Despite understanding the importance of good health, many struggle with consistency due to lifestyle pressures and responsibilities. The survey calls for integrating healthy practices into daily routines.
- Country:
- India
A new survey released on Tuesday by wellness platform Habuild has raised concerns over the widening gap between health awareness and action among Indians. Despite 57.8 per cent of respondents acknowledging what is beneficial for their health, many face challenges in consistently following through with healthy habits.
The survey, which collected responses from over 5,000 individuals across various Indian cities, revealed that 46 per cent actively attempt to remain fit but struggle to maintain consistency. The data also underscores that women's health routines are often compromised by family obligations, while men encounter issues with adherence and discipline.
This research exposes how everyday responsibilities, coupled with stress and lack of motivation, push health to a lower priority. It encourages an urgency to make self-care a priority and suggests structured programs and community-driven wellness initiatives as solutions for improving health consistency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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