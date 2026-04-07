Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a fierce attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of corruption and poor governance. Saini promised BJP's rise in the upcoming elections, highlighting unimplemented central welfare schemes as BJP's strength in contrast to the current TMC-led government.
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In a fiery address in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged corruption and governance failures. Saini, campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, claimed Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were rattled by fear of transparency.
Saini dismissed TMC's complaints about the deployment of central forces during elections, labeling them as standard practice. He accused the TMC government of inadequately ensuring women's safety and referenced several high-profile crimes against women to highlight administration failures.
Saini contrasted the welfare schemes successfully implemented in Haryana under a 'double-engine' BJP government with the lack of such benefits in West Bengal. He alleged that political motives prevented the implementation of central schemes, exacerbating poverty and migration issues. The upcoming elections will decide the fate of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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