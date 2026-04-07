Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a fierce attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of corruption and poor governance. Saini promised BJP's rise in the upcoming elections, highlighting unimplemented central welfare schemes as BJP's strength in contrast to the current TMC-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:16 IST
Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged corruption and governance failures. Saini, campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, claimed Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were rattled by fear of transparency.

Saini dismissed TMC's complaints about the deployment of central forces during elections, labeling them as standard practice. He accused the TMC government of inadequately ensuring women's safety and referenced several high-profile crimes against women to highlight administration failures.

Saini contrasted the welfare schemes successfully implemented in Haryana under a 'double-engine' BJP government with the lack of such benefits in West Bengal. He alleged that political motives prevented the implementation of central schemes, exacerbating poverty and migration issues. The upcoming elections will decide the fate of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Action Promised on Nationwide CCTV Installation in Police Stations

Swift Action Promised on Nationwide CCTV Installation in Police Stations

 India
2
Standoff in the Gulf: Trump vs Iran over the Strait of Hormuz

Standoff in the Gulf: Trump vs Iran over the Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amid Transformation

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amid Transformation

 India
4
Crisis in West Asia Cripples India's Aluminium Extrusion Sector

Crisis in West Asia Cripples India's Aluminium Extrusion Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026