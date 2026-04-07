Gen Z Emerges in Assam Politics: Kunki Chowdhury's Controversial Fight Against BJP
Kunki Chowdhury, a young candidate from AJP, is challenging a veteran BJP leader in Assam's Guwahati Central constituency. Despite controversies, including legal threats over alleged beef consumption by her parents, Chowdhury's Gen Z appeal and educational background have gained her significant support, making the election a formidable contest.
- Country:
- India
In the heart of Assam's political arena, 27-year-old Kunki Chowdhury is making waves. As a candidate from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Chowdhury's unexpected rise has ruffled feathers, especially within the ruling BJP. Her candidacy challenges veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Gupta in the newly formed Guwahati Central constituency.
Controversy erupted when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened legal action against her parents over alleged beef consumption. Chowdhury dismissed these claims as unfounded, even as she garnered the backing of diverse community groups. Her educational pedigree and social media savviness have made her a relatable figure for young voters.
As election day approaches, Chowdhury has outlined a proactive agenda addressing urban issues, while her opponent focuses on region-specific developmental promises. Amidst personal attacks and resistant politics, Chowdhury's presence symbolizes a fresh approach, disrupting the traditional strategies in Assam's political landscape.
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