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Taiwan Opposition Leader's Journey for Peace in China Amid Tensions

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun visits China, advocating for peace amid Beijing's push to assert control over Taiwan. The trip highlights Taiwan's political dynamics and precedes a US-China summit. Taiwan's defense policy and US arms sales to Taiwan are significant points of contention with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:05 IST
Taiwan Opposition Leader's Journey for Peace in China Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun has embarked on a significant diplomatic journey to China, branded as a 'journey for peace,' following an invitation from President Xi Jinping. The visit underscores the ongoing tensions between Beijing's ambitions to assert control over Taiwan and the island's efforts to maintain autonomy.

This historic visit comes at a crucial time, as it precedes a high-stakes meeting between Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, slated for May. The visit shines a spotlight on Taiwan's internal political dynamics, with its opposition-controlled parliament blocking a USD 40 billion special defense budget that aims to bolster arms deals with the United States.

Cheng's diplomatic efforts occur against a backdrop of heightened Chinese military activities and economic pressures directed at Taiwan, sparking international concerns. Taiwan's opposition parties differ on engaging with Beijing, reflecting broader geopolitical intricacies involving the US and China's contentious relationship over arms sales to Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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