US VP JD Vance's Strategic Support for Hungary's Viktor Orban

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Budapest to support Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the lead-up to a tough election battle. Many independent polls indicate that Orban's Fidesz party may lose to Peter Magyar's Tisza party, prompting Vance's timely intervention.

The visit underscores the significance the Trump administration places on Orban's re-election, with President Trump having publicly endorsed the controversial leader. Vance emphasized the importance of US-Hungary relations and expressed mutual admiration between the nations.

Discussions between Vance and Orban will cover topics like migration and energy cooperation. Orban's leadership reflects Trump-era American policies, as Hungary navigates tension within the EU. The Republican support may not suffice, however, given domestic priorities like cost of living remain central to voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)