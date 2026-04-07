Baramati's Political Drama: Fadnavis vs. Congress Over Unopposed Election

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed hope that the Congress would withdraw its candidate for the Baramati assembly constituency election, facilitating an unopposed election in favor of NCP's Sunetra Pawar. Fadnavis highlighted the public desire for consensus due to tragic circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death.

The Congress response was sharp, accusing Fadnavis of hypocrisy. They conditioned their potential withdrawal on an official investigation into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar, indicating their skepticism about the nature of the incident.

Fadnavis's comments came after Congress nominated Akash More against the widow of the late Deputy CM, while the last date for withdrawal remains April 9. The political tension continues, with Fadnavis accused of overlooking public sentiment and failing to pursue a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy.