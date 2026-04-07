Former Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Declares Assets Amid Ration Scam Trial

Jyotipriya Mallick, a Trinamool Congress candidate and former West Bengal minister, recently disclosed assets exceeding Rs 1.97 crore in his election affidavit. Despite his involvement in an ongoing legal battle related to a multi-crore ration distribution scam, Mallick filed his nomination on Monday, continuing his political journey.

According to his submission to the Election Commission, the lawyer turned politician reported an annual income of Rs 38,29,710 for 2024-25, with his primary income source being his salary. Additionally, his wife's annual income is recorded at Rs 26,69,720. Together, the couple's assets display significant financial resources through movable and immovable properties, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

Mallick, who previously served in the state's Food and Supplies and Forest departments, faces court proceedings with the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering. His affidavit also reveals a substantial loan of Rs 30.91 lakh. The trial's outcome could impact his political and financial future considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)