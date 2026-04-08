Bribery Bust: CBI Arrests Insurance Officials in Rs 2.6 Lakh Case
The CBI has arrested a manager and an investigator from National Insurance Company Ltd in a bribery scandal. They allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh to reactivate a hospital's cashless medical facility, later settling for Rs 2.6 lakh. The CBI caught them while accepting Rs 1.6 lakh.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a manager and an investigator linked to the National Insurance Company Limited, charging them in a substantial bribery case exceeding Rs 2.6 lakh.
According to official statements, the duo allegedly solicited a Rs 3 lakh bribe from a complainant to restore a cashless medical service for a private hospital in Manesar, Haryana. The investigator had been assigned to probe by the National Insurance Company.
The complainant had already paid Rs 1 lakh of the demanded sum when negotiations led to an agreement to reduce the bribe to Rs 2.6 lakh. CBI officials set up a trap and apprehended the investigator in the act, subsequently uncovering the involvement of the National Insurance Company manager, who has also been detained.
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