Bribery Bust: CBI Arrests Insurance Officials in Rs 2.6 Lakh Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a manager and an investigator linked to the National Insurance Company Limited, charging them in a substantial bribery case exceeding Rs 2.6 lakh.

According to official statements, the duo allegedly solicited a Rs 3 lakh bribe from a complainant to restore a cashless medical service for a private hospital in Manesar, Haryana. The investigator had been assigned to probe by the National Insurance Company.

The complainant had already paid Rs 1 lakh of the demanded sum when negotiations led to an agreement to reduce the bribe to Rs 2.6 lakh. CBI officials set up a trap and apprehended the investigator in the act, subsequently uncovering the involvement of the National Insurance Company manager, who has also been detained.