Justice for Agnello: Bombay High Court Upholds Murder Charges Against Police
The Bombay High Court upheld murder charges against eight police personnel in the 2014 custodial death of Agnello Valdaris. The court dismissed pleas by the officers challenging the charges, citing evidence of custodial abuse and inconsistencies in official records, necessitating a full trial to seek justice.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has upheld murder charges against eight police officers implicated in the 2014 custodial death of Agnello Valdaris, a youth from Mumbai. The court ruled on Monday that the circumstances surrounding Valdaris's death warranted a full trial, dismissing the officers' appeals against the charges.
Citing a ''serious controversy'' over whether Valdaris's death was homicidal or accidental, the court noted evidence suggesting custodial torture, including co-detainees' testimonies and medical records. These factors prompted the decision to maintain the charges, emphasizing the need for justice for the deceased.
The court pointed out significant discrepancies in police records, ignored medical advice, and missing CCTV footage, adding to the allegations of misconduct. The hearing reiterated the moral duty of the living to seek justice for those who cannot defend themselves, stressing the importance of accountability and honor.
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