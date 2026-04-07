Left Menu

Money Laundering Probe Strikes Al Falah Chairman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 39 crore belonging to Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui as part of a money laundering investigation. This action follows allegations of misrepresenting educational institution accreditations. Siddiqui remains in jail amid the continuing probe linking to a larger terror network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:31 IST
Money Laundering Probe Strikes Al Falah Chairman
Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, attaching assets totaling more than Rs 39 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The assets, including property in Delhi, agricultural land in Faridabad, and several bank deposits, are frozen as Siddiqui remains under investigation. Sources report that this move stems from allegations of defrauding students by misrepresenting institutional accreditations.

Siddiqui, currently in custody, finds himself linked to a broader terror investigation connected to the 2025 Red Fort blast. In previous actions, the ED attached university properties worth approximately Rs 140 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

Congress vs. Assam: Pawan Khera's Allegations Stir Political Storm

 India
2
Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises

Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises

 India
3
Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

Assam CM Hits Back at Congress Over Allegations

 India
4
Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

 Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026