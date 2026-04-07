Money Laundering Probe Strikes Al Falah Chairman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, attaching assets totaling more than Rs 39 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The assets, including property in Delhi, agricultural land in Faridabad, and several bank deposits, are frozen as Siddiqui remains under investigation. Sources report that this move stems from allegations of defrauding students by misrepresenting institutional accreditations.

Siddiqui, currently in custody, finds himself linked to a broader terror investigation connected to the 2025 Red Fort blast. In previous actions, the ED attached university properties worth approximately Rs 140 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)