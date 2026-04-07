Clash of Visions: Telangana's Reddy and Kerala's Vijayan Spar Ahead of Assembly Polls
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy questioned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's claim of eradicating extreme poverty by 2025, as the state elections approach. Reddy challenged Vijayan on the validity of this claim and criticized unresolved scandals in Kerala. Both leaders touted their state's economic achievements in a heated exchange.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged exchange ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy put Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan on the defensive.
Reddy questioned whether Vijayan's claim that Kerala would eradicate extreme poverty by 2025 had been realized and challenged him to substantiate his assertions.
Amid mutual criticisms, both leaders advocated their achievements, specifically highlighting economic growth metrics and pointing out unresolved issues in their respective states.
(With inputs from agencies.)