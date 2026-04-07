Clash of Visions: Telangana's Reddy and Kerala's Vijayan Spar Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a politically charged exchange ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy put Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan on the defensive.

Reddy questioned whether Vijayan's claim that Kerala would eradicate extreme poverty by 2025 had been realized and challenged him to substantiate his assertions.

Amid mutual criticisms, both leaders advocated their achievements, specifically highlighting economic growth metrics and pointing out unresolved issues in their respective states.

(With inputs from agencies.)