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Self-Immolative Protest: A Desperate Bid over Land Dispute

Sanghya Singh attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan due to unresolved land dispute grievances. Police intervention prevented her act, and investigations identify her conflict with neighbor Iqbal over encroached land. Authorities are coordinating to resolve the issue legally and ensure Singh's grievances are addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:05 IST
Self-Immolative Protest: A Desperate Bid over Land Dispute
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  • Country:
  • India

An incident of attempted self-immolation occurred near Gate No. 3 of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, drawing significant attention. Sanghya Singh, a local resident, poured a flammable substance on herself but was promptly stopped by alert officials, averting a tragedy.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Singh's drastic action stems from a long-standing land dispute with a neighbor, identified as Iqbal, in the Manaknagar police station area. Despite several complaints to the Revenue Department about encroachment on her property, Singh remains dissatisfied with the response.

This is not Singh's first protest of this nature. She attempted a similar act on February 27, which was also thwarted by police intervention. Authorities assure that steps are being taken to address and resolve Singh's dispute through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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