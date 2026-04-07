Self-Immolative Protest: A Desperate Bid over Land Dispute

An incident of attempted self-immolation occurred near Gate No. 3 of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, drawing significant attention. Sanghya Singh, a local resident, poured a flammable substance on herself but was promptly stopped by alert officials, averting a tragedy.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Singh's drastic action stems from a long-standing land dispute with a neighbor, identified as Iqbal, in the Manaknagar police station area. Despite several complaints to the Revenue Department about encroachment on her property, Singh remains dissatisfied with the response.

This is not Singh's first protest of this nature. She attempted a similar act on February 27, which was also thwarted by police intervention. Authorities assure that steps are being taken to address and resolve Singh's dispute through legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)