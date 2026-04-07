India and Bangladesh: Repairing Ties for Future Cooperation

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi for pivotal talks aimed at mending diplomatic relations with India, after nearly two years of tension. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval welcomed Rahman with a dinner meeting on Tuesday to kick off discussions.

This visit marks the first by a senior official from Bangladesh's new government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, since their victory in February. Meetings with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other key ministers are on the agenda, focusing on repairing bilateral ties.

Key issues include the renewal of the Ganga Waters Treaty, bolstering trade, and easing visa restrictions. The talks also aim to address new frameworks for cooperation, with a focus on mutual trust and stability in future relations.