US-Iran Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in the Middle East
The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, proposed by Pakistan, to negotiate a larger peace agreement. President Trump announced this suspension of hostilities on Truth Social, citing conversations with Pakistani leaders. A 10-point proposal from Iran is seen as a basis for negotiation.
- Country:
- United States
In an unexpected move, the United States has agreed to a temporary ceasefire with Iran, brokered by Pakistan. President Donald Trump made this announcement just before the planned military actions against Iran were set to proceed.
The ceasefire, proposed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, calls for a complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the United States will halt its bombing and attacks on Iran for a two-week period.
This pause in hostilities is intended to provide an opportunity to negotiate a more comprehensive peace deal, potentially resolving longstanding conflicts in the Middle East. President Trump emphasized that a 10-point proposal from Iran offers a promising foundation for these discussions.
ALSO READ
Middle East Ceasefire Fuels Market Surge
Stocks Mixed Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge
The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran proposed by Pakistan, President Donald Trump said.
U.S. Stocks Mixed Amid Iran Strait Negotiations and Middle East Tensions
Pakistan's Diplomatic Gamble: Navigating Tensions Between the U.S. and Iran