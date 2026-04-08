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US-Iran Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in the Middle East

The US has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, proposed by Pakistan, to negotiate a larger peace agreement. President Trump announced this suspension of hostilities on Truth Social, citing conversations with Pakistani leaders. A 10-point proposal from Iran is seen as a basis for negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:48 IST
US-Iran Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in the Middle East
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  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected move, the United States has agreed to a temporary ceasefire with Iran, brokered by Pakistan. President Donald Trump made this announcement just before the planned military actions against Iran were set to proceed.

The ceasefire, proposed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, calls for a complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the United States will halt its bombing and attacks on Iran for a two-week period.

This pause in hostilities is intended to provide an opportunity to negotiate a more comprehensive peace deal, potentially resolving longstanding conflicts in the Middle East. President Trump emphasized that a 10-point proposal from Iran offers a promising foundation for these discussions.

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