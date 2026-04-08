US-Iran Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace in the Middle East

In an unexpected move, the United States has agreed to a temporary ceasefire with Iran, brokered by Pakistan. President Donald Trump made this announcement just before the planned military actions against Iran were set to proceed.

The ceasefire, proposed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, calls for a complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the United States will halt its bombing and attacks on Iran for a two-week period.

This pause in hostilities is intended to provide an opportunity to negotiate a more comprehensive peace deal, potentially resolving longstanding conflicts in the Middle East. President Trump emphasized that a 10-point proposal from Iran offers a promising foundation for these discussions.