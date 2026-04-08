Historic Islamabad Talks Pave Way for Middle East Peace

On Wednesday, Pakistan extended an invitation to the United States and Iran for talks in Islamabad, scheduled for Friday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media to announce a major breakthrough: both nations, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Expressing hope, Sharif declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America have committed to halting hostilities effective immediately, covering territories including Lebanon. The forthcoming "Islamabad Talks" aim to reach a conclusive agreement to resolve all disputes.

This diplomatic development emerges after extensive efforts by Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, which escalated following a stern warning from former US President Donald Trump. Sharif had previously urged for diplomatic engagements to settle the crisis, requesting an extension to the negotiation deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)