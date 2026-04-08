CPI inflation projected at 4.6 pc for current fiscal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:20 IST
CPI inflation projected at 4.6 pc for current fiscal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPI
- inflation
- RBI
- Govt
- Fiscal
- Economy
- Projection
- Sanjay Malhotra
- India
- 2023
ALSO READ
We shall remain vigilant of evolving situation and put in place policies that prioritize best interest of the economy: RBI Guv.
RBI projects GDP growth for 2026-27 at 6.9 pc, compared to 7.6 pc in previous fiscal: Guv Sanjay Malhotra.
Global Economy Teeters as Iran Conflict Sparks Recession Fears
Transform Rural Economy: From Seeds to Startups; Raisen to Host Krishi Mahakumbh
Himachal Pradesh Government Halts Service Extensions Amid Fiscal Reforms