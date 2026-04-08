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Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

The Congress party criticizes PM Modi's diplomacy following the US-Iran ceasefire, facilitated by Pakistan. The opposition points to Modi's silence on Israel's actions and questions his strategy. The ceasefire is seen as a diplomatic blow to Modi's policies, revealing inadequacies in his international approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:08 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
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In a scathing critique, the Congress party took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic strategies following a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, facilitated by Pakistan. The opposition party labeled this development a significant blow to Modi's 'highly personalised diplomacy.'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi's silence on Israel's actions and the language used by the US President, which he described as disgraceful. He pointed out that Modi's stance has weakened India's global standing, especially following Modi's visit to Israel, which coincided with the start of the West Asia conflict.

The Congress also highlighted Pakistan's unexpected diplomatic influence in brokering the ceasefire, questioning the effectiveness of Modi's approach to isolating Pakistan. The US-Iran ceasefire came as President Trump agreed to negotiations, spurred by discussions with Pakistan's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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