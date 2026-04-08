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Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

A case has been registered against BJP-led NDA representatives in Palakkad for allegedly bribing voters ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. The FIR accuses NDA candidate Sobha Surendran of distributing money on April 8, 2026. Surendran denies the charges, claiming they are politically motivated by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:38 IST
Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency
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On Wednesday, authorities in Kerala's Palakkad constituency registered a case against representatives from the BJP-led NDA following allegations of voter bribery before the upcoming Assembly elections. The Palakkad Town South police filed an FIR in relation to an incident involving NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, officials revealed.

The FIR asserts that on April 8, representatives of the NDA went door-to-door distributing money to influence voters in the 2026 Assembly election. This complaint, grounded in provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, views the act as a violation of election rules and voter bribery.

The case has ignited a political firestorm, with the Congress contending that Surendran was "caught red-handed" dispensing cash during the silent campaign. Surendran refutes the allegations, describing them as fabricated and driven by political rivalry with Congress. She declared intentions to seek police intervention, alleging involvement by a Congress leader and a TV journalist.

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