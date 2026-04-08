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Congress Seeks to Reclaim War Powers Amid Iran Tensions

U.S. lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution demanding President Trump seek congressional approval for military actions against Iran, in response to his recent threats and a temporary ceasefire. Democrats criticize Trump's approach, emphasizing the need for Congress to assert its authority over war declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:58 IST
Congress Seeks to Reclaim War Powers Amid Iran Tensions
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In a renewed effort to restrict presidential military powers, U.S. lawmakers are set to propose a resolution next week that would require President Donald Trump to seek Congressional approval for any future attacks on Iran.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer announced the move on Wednesday, following a temporary ceasefire declared by Trump amid heightened tensions over Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Schumer emphasized the necessity for Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority in war declarations.

While President Trump claims his actions are within legal rights, Democrats argue the war against Iran is misguided. The White House faces criticism over its depiction of the conflict as a victory, despite failing to control Iran's nuclear ambitions and causing a rise in global fuel prices. Meanwhile, Republican majorities in Congress continue to support Trump's military policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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