High-Stakes Battle: Assam Assembly Elections

The political landscape in Assam is set for a fierce battle, as the elections to the 126-member assembly unfold on Thursday. The contest predominantly features a face-off between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition coalition. The BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to reclaim dominance lost in 2016.

A total of 722 candidates are participating, including prominent figures like Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. Voter turnout is expected across 31,490 polling stations, with over 2.5 crore eligible voters, including 1.25 crore women. Notably, the Congress has fielded the most candidates.

The election is marked by strategic contests and key constituencies such as Jalukbari and Jorhat, where major political figures clash. Authorities have implemented real-time monitoring through webcasting and heightened security with Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring a secure election process.