Controversy Erupts After Car Hits Athletes Post-Campaign

Two female athletes are currently hospitalized, with one in critical condition, following an accident involving a car allegedly carrying United Democratic Front (UDF) workers. The incident occurred shortly after a public campaign on Tuesday in this district, police reported.

The car, reportedly owned by the son of senior Congress leader and UDF candidate Bindu Krishna, collided with the pedestrians as the UDF workers returned from a campaign event. The vehicle's driver, Devanand, has been apprehended. Although linked to the vehicle, Krishna's son was not present at the accident scene.

As police pursue their investigation, Bindu Krishna has accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) of politicizing the incident and targeting her family, emphasizing that those in the car were from the KSU, Congress's student wing. Accusations between the two political parties escalate as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)