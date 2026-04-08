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ED Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub Amidst Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 17.45 crore linked to a Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, following a money laundering probe. The club's promoters, the Luthra brothers, allegedly operated without permissions, leading to a fire that killed 25 people in December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:29 IST
ED Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub Amidst Money Laundering Investigation
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The Enforcement Directorate, as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation, has attached immovable properties valued at Rs 17.45 crore. These assets are linked to the promoters of 'Birch by Romeo Lane,' a nightclub in Goa where 25 people tragically perished in a fire in December 2025.

The federal probe targets the club's promoters, the Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The fire erupted during a dance party in Goa's Arpora village and resulted in approximately 50 injuries alongside the fatalities.

The ED claims the nightclub operated illegally under 'Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP,' lacking necessary approvals like fire and health NOCs, with forged documents submitted to authorities. Despite the expiry of mandatory licences, the establishment continued operations, generating Rs 29.78 crore through illicit means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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