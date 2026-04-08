Kejriwal Criticizes Election Commission's Open Allegiance

In a sharp critique, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Election Commission of India is operating under the sway of the BJP, claiming the relationship has become evident. His statement followed a post from the Election Commission on X, promising forthcoming elections in West Bengal would be devoid of fear and intimidation.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier engaged in a heated confrontation with the Election Commission, leading to accusations that the Commission's chief ended a significant meeting dismissively. This incident has further exacerbated existing frictions among major players ahead of the West Bengal elections.

The debate highlights serious concerns over the impartiality and conduct of the Election Commission, a critical institution entrusted with upholding democratic processes. Kejriwal emphasized that the Commission's reputation could suffer if such language is publicly used, marking a contentious chapter in India's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)