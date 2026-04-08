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Political Tensions Rise: EPS vs. Stalin Amidst Controversial Remark

A controversial remark by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, suggesting Chief Minister M K Stalin could have died had the pandemic struck during the DMK regime, has sparked a political row. Stalin, emphasizing his fearlessness and commitment to public service, condemned the statement while AIADMK faced backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:05 IST
Political Tensions Rise: EPS vs. Stalin Amidst Controversial Remark
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Controversy erupted following a comment by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, which allegedly targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin. Palaniswami suggested that had the pandemic emerged during the DMK's tenure, Stalin might not have survived, triggering strong reactions from DMK leaders.

Stalin, addressing a public meeting, rebuked Palaniswami for his remarks, describing them as reckless and motivated by fear of electoral defeat. Recalling his tough political journey and previous imprisonments, Stalin asserted his fearlessness and dedication to public welfare, even amidst pandemic challenges.

Senior DMK figures, including Tamizhachi Thangapandian and Kanimozhi, condemned Palaniswami's comments, promising political retribution after the elections. The controversy highlights the escalating tensions between the AIADMK and DMK ahead of the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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