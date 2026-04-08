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Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Battle: A Symbolic Clash of Ideologies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee transformed her nomination filing for the Bhabanipur seat into a political statement against the BJP's 'paribartan' call, highlighting issues of voter roll deletions allegedly affecting minorities. The TMC seeks to project Bhabanipur as a 'mini India', countering BJP's narrative of change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Battle: A Symbolic Clash of Ideologies
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned her candidacy submission for Bhabanipur into a strategic move, opposing the BJP's 'paribartan' campaign. In a vibrant display of support, she marched from her Kalighat residence to the Alipore Survey Building, portraying Bhabanipur as a diverse 'mini India' under political siege.

Citing concerns over large-scale voter roll deletions affecting Muslims and women disproportionately, Banerjee, with TMC's backing, is challenging the revised rolls in court. This focus shifts the electoral conversation from issues like corruption and unemployment to themes of identity and citizenship, marking a significant narrative change.

The TMC's portrayal of Bhabanipur emphasizes its societal diversity, contrasting BJP's claims of a weakened TMC stronghold. The recent reduction in TMC's lead in the constituency, however, suggests a competitive race ahead, with both parties vying to define the symbolic narrative of the 2026 Bengal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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