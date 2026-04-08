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Controversy Clouds Palakkad Elections: Cash for Votes Allegations Surface

Sobha Surendran, BJP candidate for Palakkad in Kerala, faces accusations from Congress of distributing cash to sway voters ahead of the Assembly elections. She refutes these claims, arguing they are politically motivated and has announced plans to file a police case. Amid rising tensions, calls for Election Commission intervention emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:23 IST
Controversy Clouds Palakkad Elections: Cash for Votes Allegations Surface
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Sobha Surendran, BJP's Palakkad candidate in Kerala, is at the center of a political storm, facing serious allegations of voter bribery just days before the state Assembly elections. Congress has accused her of distributing cash, a claim she vehemently denies, labeling it a ploy by her opponents to undermine her campaign.

In a controversial video circulated on various media platforms, a woman is seen offering something to an elderly woman, later revealed to be rolled Rs 500 notes, sparking the allegations. Surendran has countered these claims, suggesting the incident was a setup by a local Congress leader and a television journalist, and has indicated her intention to pursue legal action.

The allegations have intensified the election atmosphere, prompting Congress general secretary K C Venugopal to criticize the Election Commission's apparent inaction. He accused the BJP of habitual electoral manipulation, demanding Surendran's disqualification. Meanwhile, EC has warned against election norm violations, as more complaints, including alleged liquor distribution, surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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