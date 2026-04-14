Tech Industry Confronts Allegations: Zero-Tolerance in Spotlight

In the wake of serious allegations of sexual harassment at TCS Nashik, Nasscom reaffirmed the industry's commitment to zero tolerance toward inappropriate behaviour on Tuesday. The charges involve forced religious conversion and have brought intense scrutiny upon the sector.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his deep concern over the allegations, announcing the launch of an investigation led by TCS' Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to uncover the truth. Nasscom highlighted the strong governance frameworks within the technology industry, ensuring strict adherence to safety standards and codes of conduct.

Action has been taken, with a special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the allegations. Seven individuals have been arrested, emphasizing the seriousness with which these claims are being treated. The industry remains steadfast in maintaining safe and respectful workplaces.