Global Leaders Urge Diplomacy in US-Iran Tensions
European and Canadian leaders urged the U.S. and Iran to swiftly resolve their conflict through diplomacy. They emphasized the importance of quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement and called for the implementation of the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:31 IST
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European leaders, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on Wednesday pressed the United States and Iran for a swift diplomatic resolution to their ongoing conflict.
In a joint statement, they underscored the importance of making rapid strides towards a meaningful negotiated settlement.
The leaders also urged all parties to enforce the ceasefire, particularly in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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