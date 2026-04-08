Chhattisgarh Congress Denounces Assam CM for Controversial Comments

The Chhattisgarh Congress has formally criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making statements against key Congress figures, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi. During a Wednesday meeting at Raipur's Rajiv Bhavan, a resolution was passed condemning his language and its perceived threat to democratic values.

The meeting, which included prominent figures like former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, addressed organizational goals such as the formation of over 27,000 booth committees. Baghel condemned Sarma and the BJP for alleged 'vote bank politics' and inconsistencies, notably in matters of religion and governance.

The Congress accused the BJP of corruption in Assam, citing ignored complaints and bias from central agencies. With upcoming elections in Assam, Congress claims suggest skepticism about current governance, anticipating a significant political shift in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)