Rahul Gandhi Vows Justice for CAPF Personnel: Ending Discrimination in Leadership
Rahul Gandhi has promised to end discrimination in leadership and promotion for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. He criticized a new law and assured that the Congress party will ensure justice and dignity for CAPF soldiers. The newly passed law currently mandates significant deputation from the IPS.
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In a bold statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to end what he describes as discrimination against Central Armed Police Forces personnel. Addressing concerns over a new law, Gandhi assured that the Congress party stands firmly with CAPF soldiers and is committed to ensuring justice and dignity for their invaluable service.
Gandhi's remarks were aimed at the recently enacted Central Armed Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, which has stirred controversy by mandating deputation from the Indian Police Service for top ranks. He believes this framework undermines the right of soldiers to lead their own forces effectively.
Critics have labeled the legislation as discriminatory, but the government insists it's a necessary reform. Meanwhile, Gandhi has pledged to reverse these measures should Congress come to power, emphasizing a commitment to rectify perceived institutional injustices against CAPF personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- IPS
- deputation
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