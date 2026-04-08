In a fresh twist to Hungary's relationship with Moscow, newly leaked audio recordings suggest that Hungary's Foreign Minister offered to send a document related to Ukraine's EU accession to his Russian counterpart.

The audio, shared by VSquare.org and other investigative outlets, reveals conversations where Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, appears to align with Russia, complicating EU efforts to support Ukraine. The authenticity of these recordings is yet unverified, but follow similar past episodes.

The timing of the leaks poses a significant challenge to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of elections, with an EU-focused challenger gaining ground. The implications of these friendly exchanges between Hungarian and Russian officials could impact Hungary's EU relations and war-time diplomatic stance.