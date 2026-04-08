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Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Ecuador and Colombia Over Political Prisoner Comments

Ecuador's foreign minister recalled the country's ambassador to Colombia following remarks from Colombia's president about a former Ecuadorean vice president now in prison. The comments, which Ecuador views as interference in its internal affairs, have intensified a diplomatic row between the neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:18 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Ecuador and Colombia Over Political Prisoner Comments
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Ecuador has recalled its ambassador to Colombia for consultations following remarks made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro deemed to interfere in Ecuador's domestic matters. This move highlights escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The discord began when Petro labeled former Ecuadorean Vice President Jorge Glas as a political prisoner, urging for his release or extradition to Colombia. President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador condemned this statement as a challenge to Ecuadorian sovereignty.

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld criticized Petro's remarks, emphasizing the interference with Ecuador's judiciary and signaling Ecuador's intent to lodge a strong protest. The nations have clashed on issues from border security to trade, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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