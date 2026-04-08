Assam's Call for Change: Rahul Gandhi's Bold Election Promise
Ahead of Assam Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to opt for change, promising to tackle violence, corruption, and hatred. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged corruption. Gandhi assured voters of new health insurance, pensions for seniors, and support for women entrepreneurs.
- Country:
- India
Just one day before the Assam Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a fervent appeal to the state's voters on Wednesday, aiming for significant change beyond merely a new government. In his video message, Gandhi stated the election is about eradicating violence, corruption, and hatred.
Taking a strong stand against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gandhi labeled him as India's "most corrupt chief minister," accusing him of crossing all boundaries of graft. The opposition leader emphasized Assam's awareness of the alleged corruption and urged voters to bring about a shift in power.
Gandhi promised key guarantees from the Congress party: justice in Zubeen Garg's case within 100 days, a new health insurance system, and pensions for seniors. Additionally, Congress pledged land rights for 10 lakh people and financial support for women starting businesses. Over 1.5 lakh security personnel will manage the poll, with results due on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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