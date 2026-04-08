Left Menu

Assam's Call for Change: Rahul Gandhi's Bold Election Promise

Ahead of Assam Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to opt for change, promising to tackle violence, corruption, and hatred. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged corruption. Gandhi assured voters of new health insurance, pensions for seniors, and support for women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:52 IST
Assam's Call for Change: Rahul Gandhi's Bold Election Promise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Just one day before the Assam Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a fervent appeal to the state's voters on Wednesday, aiming for significant change beyond merely a new government. In his video message, Gandhi stated the election is about eradicating violence, corruption, and hatred.

Taking a strong stand against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gandhi labeled him as India's "most corrupt chief minister," accusing him of crossing all boundaries of graft. The opposition leader emphasized Assam's awareness of the alleged corruption and urged voters to bring about a shift in power.

Gandhi promised key guarantees from the Congress party: justice in Zubeen Garg's case within 100 days, a new health insurance system, and pensions for seniors. Additionally, Congress pledged land rights for 10 lakh people and financial support for women starting businesses. Over 1.5 lakh security personnel will manage the poll, with results due on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Close Call: Landslide Causes Bus to Teeter on Edge in Himachal Pradesh

Close Call: Landslide Causes Bus to Teeter on Edge in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

 India
3
Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

Election Bribery Controversy in Kerala's Palakkad Constituency

 India
4
Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

Rajasthan's Metro and Refinery Projects Receive Major Approvals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026