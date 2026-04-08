Chief Minister's Run Ignites Fitness Fever in Jammu Village

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah caused quite a stir on Wednesday when he jogged through the streets of Bishnah, a village near Jammu. His unexpected run was perceived as a stand against drug misuse, coming just weeks after his participation in the Jammu Half Marathon.

Dressed in sportswear and accompanied by his security detail, Abdullah drew positive reactions as he ran along the Jammu airport road early in the morning. Residents were quick to document the event, with many capturing photos and videos on their mobile devices as they caught a glimpse of the chief minister.

The morning jog quickly became a topic of conversation in the region, with residents applauding Abdullah's dedication to fitness. Social media was abuzz with praise, with many inspired by his example and motivated to prioritize their health through similar activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)